Latest Update On AEW – NXT Viewership and Pénta El Zero M’s Status

– As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW Dynamite won this week’s Wednesday night viewership battle with 734,000 (0.29 18-49 demo) viewers and finished 6th for the night on cable. WWE NXT drew 720,000 (0.21 18-49 demo) viewers and finished 24th for the night on cable.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, AEW’s first quarter hour drew 760,000 viewers (366,000 in 18-49) for Eddie Kingston vs. Lance Archer and Jon Moxley’s promo. NXT’s first quarter drew 832,000 viewers (356,000 in 18-49) for MSK vs. Killian Dain and Drake Maverick. Meltzer mentioned the feed issues for various people using streaming services and wrote that “even though AEW was essentially running a test pattern in a decent percentage of homes, it still had more 18-49 viewers likely from the non-test pattern homes.”

AEW’s viewership peaked in the 3rd quarter hour with 788,000 viewers (424,000 in 18-49) for the PAC promo and the Cody Rhodes segment with Red Velvet. NXT’s peak was in the 1st quarter.

– Regarding the injury angle with Penta El Zero M on this week’s AEW Dynamite, Dave Meltzer reported that it was somebody else wearing the costume and not the actual Penta. Penta was said to be injured “for a while” last year but is recovered and his absence from television is actually due to a Visa issue.