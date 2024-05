A very interesting match has been announced for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Bryan Danielson will face Satnam Singh, who has a 7 for 2 record, the company announced. It will be interesting to see how this match ends, as Singh has never been pinned during his time with AEW. Danielson is preparing for Double or Nothing, where he will join Team AEW against The Elite.

Also set for Dynamite:

– AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland vs. Nick Wayne

– Kyle O’Reilly vs. Malakai Black