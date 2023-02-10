Leaked Internal WWE List Reveals Top Female Babyfaces and Heels on RAW

The top five babyfaces and heels for the WWE RAW women’s division have been revealed by a leaked internal list obtained by PWInsider. As of this writing, no information on tag teams is available, but we will keep you updated.

According to WWE’s internal list, the top five female babyfaces and heels for RAW are listed below. You can find the top five male babyfaces and heels for the red brand by clicking here. If you missed it earlier this week, the top SmackDown male heels and babyfaces can be found by clicking here, while the top SmackDown female heels and babyfaces can be found by clicking here.

HEELS:

1. Damage CTRL as a group (Bayley, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY & Dakota Kai)

2. Rhea Ripley

3. Alexa Bliss

4. Piper Niven

5. Carmella

BABYFACES:

1. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair

2. Becky Lynch

3. Asuka

4. Mia Yim

5. Candice LeRae

It’s worth noting that Damage CTRL is listed at the top of the heels list, despite the fact that no other tag teams or factions are listed on the internal RAW and SmackDown listings revealed this week, including The Judgment Day, who were not included at all on the male list. This list is current because Carmella just returned, giving you an idea of how she will be pushed on RAW.