Leaked Internal WWE List Reveals Top Male Babyfaces and Heels on RAW

The top five babyfaces and heels for the WWE RAW men’s division have been revealed, according to a list obtained this week by PWInsider. There is no listing for tag teams as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

According to WWE’s internal list, the top five male babyfaces and heels for RAW are listed below. You can find the top five female babyfaces and heels for the red brand by clicking here. If you missed it earlier this week, the top SmackDown male heels and babyfaces can be found by clicking here, while the top SmackDown female heels and babyfaces can be found by clicking here.

HEELS:

1. Bobby Lashley

2. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory

3. The Miz

4. Omos

5. Baron Corbin

BABYFACES:

1. Cody Rhodes

2. Seth Rollins

3. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

4. Kevin Owens

5. Johnny Gargano

Brock Lesnar is the most notable omission here. Lesnar is not listed on either depth chart, but there is a separate listing for certain talents who are above and beyond the listings for heels and babyfaces, and Lesnar is on that list. Some may find Bobby Lashley as the top heel intriguing, but this is consistent with a recent report about WWE’s plans to turn Lashley heel.

It’s also worth noting that The Judgment Day isn’t on this list, whereas Damage CTRL as a group was at the top of the red brand female heels list. The female list includes Rhea Ripley from The Judgment Day, but no mention of Finn Balor, Damien Priest, or Dominik Mysterio.