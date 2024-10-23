Leon Slater Comments On Facing Shelton Benjamin In PROGRESS Wrestling

TNA star Leon Slater spoke with Anthony Jordan and Nico Lurot of Ministry Of Wrestling on a number of topics, including his thoughts on facing AEW star Shelton Benjamin in PROGRESS Wrestling.

Slater said, “Honestly, it was very very — I don’t have the words to describe it, surreal would be the closest thing I could say. Obviously, growing up watching Shelton. I grew up without a father figure in the home, so to have someone like that to look up to and inspire to be like was incredible. Lucky for me, my life has taken me on a journey to the point where I’m getting to work with my heroes now. To get that match with Shelton in home turf at PROGRESS in front of all of the PROGRESS fans and in front of my mom, my girlfriend, and my sister, it was an incredibly special moment. That promo after the match, was not a promo. That was me speaking from the heart, I’m sure you can tell, I was nearly in tears. I will always be so thankful for Shelton coming back out through the curtain after he beat me to share that moment with me. It’s definitely the most special moment in my career so far emotional wise, and it’s definitely something I hold near and dear to my heart.”

You can check out Slater’s comments in the video below.

