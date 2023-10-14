Lexis King (Brian Pillman Jr.) Makes His WWE In-Ring Debut At NXT Live Event

Former AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. worked his first WWE match after making his official TV debut on Tuesday’s NXT.

Pillman left AEW when his contract with the promotion expired. He was with the promotion for three years, mostly working on Dark and Dark: Elevation with Griff Garrison.

Pillman is using the ring name Lexis King to honor his father, and he explained in a promo segment that he doesn’t want to be known as the son of the late Brian Pillman because the wrestling industry took his real father away from him. Lexis is an abbreviation for Alexis, the name of Pillman’s late sister. His stepfather’s surname is King.

On Friday night, WWE held an NXT live event from Largo, FL, where King made his WWE in-ring debut by defeating Brooks Jensen in a singles match.