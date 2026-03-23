Lexis King Injury Update Following Scary Incident At WWE NXT Live Event

WWE NXT star Lexis King, a member of the Birthright stable, raised significant concerns during an NXT live event in Lakeland, Florida, on Friday night when he suffered a hard knee to the face in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.

In this match, King, along with his Birthright teammates Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Charlie Dempsey, and Uriah Connors, faced off against Eli Knight, Elio LeFleur, Kale Dixon, and Tavion Heights.

The impact from the knee floored King, prompting the referee to signal the “X” for injury. Reports indicated that King experienced considerable swelling during the match.

According to Fightful Select, company sources stated that King is feeling okay following the incident. However, he did not compete in the Saturday NXT live event in Venice, Florida. It remains unclear whether his absence was a precautionary measure or if he was simply not scheduled for the show.

In recent weeks, King has been building his stable of second-generation stars, known as Birthright, with Charlie Dempsey the latest addition.