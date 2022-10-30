Limitless Wrestling “Fresh Blood” Event Results and Highlights (10/29/22)

On October 29, Limitless Wrestling’s event “Fresh Blood” took place in Yarmouth, Maine at the Yarmouth Amvets. The show was streamed live on IWTV.

“Fresh Blood” was headlined by The Workhorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry) taking on The Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando and Bryce Donovan).

There was an open challenge for the Limitless Wrestling World Title currently held by Ace Romero.

Also featured on the card were Beef, Anthony Greene, LuFisto and B3CCA. Covey Christ was also featured on the show as he made his return to Limitless Wrestling after a three year absence.

Here are the full results and highlights from Limitless Wrestling “Fresh Blood:”

Limitless Wrestling World Title Open Challenge Match: Ace Romero (c) defeated Brad Hollister.

ARTE (Aaron Rourke, Ricky Smokes and Ava) defeated The Miracle Ones (Kylon King, Dustin Waller and Ichiban). Rourke pinned Waller after he hit a fisherman’s suplex.

Dezmond Cole defeated Channing Thomas with a roll up.

B3CCA defeated Lufisto with a 450 Splash.

MSP (Aiden Aggro & Danger Kid) defeated Death Threat Army (Tommy Vendetta & Aaron Orion).

Three Way Elimination Match: Rip Byson defeated Covey Christ and Mortar. Christ eliminated Mortar, Byson eliminated Christ. Anthony Greene attacked Byson after the match.

BEEFY BOMB FOLLOWED BY A BEEFY SPLASH, Rip Byson helps former rival @GNARLSGARVIN pick up a big win over Anthony Greene! #FreshBlood pic.twitter.com/mrRUJPLS6J — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) October 30, 2022