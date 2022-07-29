Linda McMahon Questioned on Vince McMahon’s WWE Retirement

After her husband Vince McMahon announced his retirement earlier today, former WWE CEO Linda McMahon issued some comments.

In the midst of a Board of Directors investigation concerning NDA payouts to several women over the years, Vince announced his retirement from WWE. Additionally, he is the subject of a federal investigation. While presenting today at the America First Policy Institute conference, Linda was questioned about Vince.

Linda first declared she wouldn’t discuss Vince or the WWE.

“I’m not going to talk about Vince and WWE,” she told a reporter as she made her way through the conference. “I’m here to talk about AFPI.”

Linda was pressed by the reporter, who also remarked that pro wrestling fans find it hard to believe Vince actually retired.

“Well, you know what, he’ll just be deciding on how he’s going to spend his free time. I think that’s a good thing. Thanks!” Linda responded.

McMahon was then questioned by the reporter about her concerns regarding the payouts and her husband’s investigation.

“No, come on,” Linda responded. “Come on, I told you I’m here to talk about AFPI.”

In 2009, Linda officially resigned from her role as CEO of WWE to pursue a career in politics.

