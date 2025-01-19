Line-Up For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (1/25/2025)

All Elite Wrestling announced two matches and one segment for next week’s episode of Collision on TNT and Max, which is the Homecoming special.

TNT Champion Daniel Garcia, “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard and “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker will take on The Undisputed Kingdom (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly) in trios action, The Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun) will face Brody King and Buddy Matthews in a tag team match and reigning AEW Women’s World Champion “The Glamour” Mariah May and Toni Storm will have a face-to-face.

Make sure to join us here every Saturday night at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage.