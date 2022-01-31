Lio Rush Issues Update On His Injury From PWG Battle of Los Angeles

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE star Lio Rush was injured at PWG’s Battle of Los Angeles event on Sunday night during a match against Buddy Matthews.

Rush provided an update via Twitter:

“Clean dislocation in my left shoulder. ( Opposite to my previous shoulder injury ). MRI in 2-3 weeks to hopefully find that that there’s no severe ligament damage/tear.

To all the boys in the back and crew at PWG last night that were super attentive and extremely helpful, thank you so much. More frustration and disappointment then anything else at the way last night ended. To all of my fans and supporters, thank you for the outpouring love and support. Saddened by the hate speech, racial slurs, and throwing of objects in the ring by the “fans” who attended Night 2 of BOLA, but nothing will dimension my love for this sport and stop me from performing for those who appreciate my craft. I will be back. See you soon.

Excuse my lack of correct spelling. A little loopy and in a lot of pain. But we’re good.”