List of The Highest Paid WWE Superstars In 2019-2020 Revealed

David Bixenspan of Forbes.com has compiled a list of the highest paid stars in WWE for 2019-2020. Fobres calculated the numbers by tallying “gross pay before taxes using WWE filings, an analysis of individual wrestler performance and sales metrics, and interviews with industry experts and analysts.” The list is not including celebrities such as Tyson Fury who made a reported $15 million for his appearance at Crown Jewel.

Here is the top 10 list which includes a female WWE star (not counting Stephanie McMahon) for the first time:

1. Brock Lesnar – $10 million

2. Roman Reigns – $5 million

3. Randy Orton – $4.1 million

4. Seth Rollins – $4 million

5. Triple H – $3.3 million (includes executive pay)

6. Becky Lynch – $3.1 million

7. Bill Goldberg – $3 million

8. Shane McMahon – $2.1 million

9. Stephanie McMahon – $2 million (includes executive pay)

10. Braun Strowman – $1.9 million