Lita Comments On WWE Not Doing Another Evolution PPV

On the latest Women’s Wrestling Weekly podcast, Lita discussed various topics and here are the highlights:

WWE not doing another Evolution PPV or a third Mae Young Classic: “Dude, why is it not back? So Mae Young got so much positive feedback, Evolution was sold out, granted, you can’t look at your own timeline for how people feel because they’re like, ‘You’re so great,’ and I’m like, oh, everyone loved it, but from what I got, everybody responded really positively to it, even just financially, it was sold out, I don’t understand why there is not another Evolution, why it didn’t make the regular PPV cut, was really shocking to me.”

Mount Rushmore of female wrestlers: “I want Chyna on there, I want Becky on there, I want Luna on there and that’s more of a personal, she was cool, she’s just cool, she’s underrated, she doesn’t get the love that she deserves.”

Which woman should be added to the WWE Hall of Fame: “Chyna, by herself. Chyna. I’m going to say yes just because I want to put it out there.”