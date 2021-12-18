Liv Morgan Comments On WWE Changing Plans With Her RAW Match Against Becky Lynch

During an interview with ProSieben MAXX on Instagram Live, Liv Morgan talked about her WWE RAW match against Becky Lynch becoming the main event of the broadcast as a change of original plans:

“Not until that day [did Becky Lynch and I know we were main eventing Raw] and all week I was hoping, I was hoping so much that we’d get to main event because I really want to pay homage but also, you know, do our own thing and I just was hoping it would be the main event and then I found out a couple hours into the day that we were gonna be the main event because originally, we weren’t. We weren’t gonna be the main event. It got switched and so it was just so special.”