Logan Paul Comments On Taking A Stunner From Kevin Owens

During the latest edition of the Impaulsive show, Logan Paul commented on taking a stunner from Kevin Owens at Wrestlemania 37:

“I had people come up to me and were like, ‘Yo, you sold the shit out of that Stunner.’ Sold? I actually got fucked up. It’s real. Going there, that’s one of the things I realize about WWE, these motherfuckers go so hard and are literally beating the shit out of their bodies, throwing themselves distances no man should ever travel [in the air]. I’ve never seen anything like it. The whole ‘it’s fake narrative’ has died because people realize it’s real and it’s a skillset. I witnessed it with the Stunner. As soon as I did it, the ref comes over and is like, ‘Are you okay?’ I’m like, [in pain] ‘Yeah, I’m fine’ because it looked real and I committed myself to it. Hopefully, one day, I’ll get my revenge on Kevin Owens,” he said. “It was awesome. I haven’t had that much fun in a while. I was walking backstage after the Stunner and giggling the whole time, just having so much fun. I didn’t know I was going to roll because I didn’t know he was going to Stunner me. I thought he was going to be cool with me. He got me good.”