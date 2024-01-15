Looking At How Nic Nemeth To TNA Wrestling Is A Huge Deal

On Saturday, January 13th, TNA Wrestling officially returned with their annual event, “Hard To Kill.” This event saw a lot of great moments and matches including the debut of Nic Nemeth. This was a fitting name for TNA’s return show because, despite all of the unwarranted hate by certain “fans” on social media, TNA continues to show fans it is “Hard To Kill.”

The show was headlined by an incredible main event where Alex Shelley put his TNA World Championship on the line against Moose. Shortly after the match ended, Moose had his hand raised in victory, becoming the new TNA World Champion.

When Moose won, his new faction, otherwise known as “The System,” came out to celebrate with him. Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, and Alisha Edwards round out “The System” as the top faction in TNA today. Then, a mystery man’s music hit.

Nic Nemeth to TNA Wrestling is a huge deal

Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE, was revealed to be the huge mystery signing. This is a much bigger deal than people realize. When his music hit, the heels turned to face the entranceway, meanwhile, Nemeth would show up in the ring behind Moose and land a superkick, followed by a zig-zag on him. Nemeth then escaped into the crowd with the fans chanting “HOLY SH*T!”

Nemeth is the perfect guy to build around, and his signing with TNA Wrestling during this fresh start is a massive deal. He has all the potential in the world to be a major player in TNA for years to come. It can certainly be argued that he wasn’t booked to his potential in WWE, only given one championship reign.

Unlike most fans on the internet today, I’m not one to cry “bad booking” anytime someone I like doesn’t get booked well. However, in this one instance, it’s a fact. Nemeth’s wrestling skills are unmatched wherever he may go. His ability to sell and make his opponent look good is very underrated, and underappreciated, in today’s wrestling style.

In a time where we see Canadian destroyers used similarly to a regular punch, selling is not as big of a deal as it used to be. This is where Nemeth truly excels. He has the ability to be booked as the “ultimate underdog.” Nemeth is seemingly heading into a 4-on-1 situation with “The System,” and this is where he can, and will, excel.

Now it shouldn’t happen overnight, but if TNA can book this right (which recent memory has shown they can) this can culminate with Nemeth being the one to dethrone Moose maybe around Bound For Glory time.

Wherever Nemeth went, you knew the company would be getting a massive star. Nemeth has shown every time he entered the ring whether it be WWE or elsewhere he is someone you can build around. TNA landing Nic Nemeth is a massive deal that continues to show that the future of TNA Wrestling is bright.

TNA Wrestling is BACK!

