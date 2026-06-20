Major Favorites Emerge In AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Betting Odds

Betting odds for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026 have been released by BetOnline.ag, revealing several overwhelming favorites heading into one of the year’s biggest crossover events.

Among the most heavily favored competitors on the card are AEW World Tag Team Champions Adam Copeland and Christian Cage, who are currently listed at -3000 to retain their titles against The Dogs, David Finlay and Clark Connors.

Another major favorite is Will Ospreay, who enters the Men’s Owen Hart Cup Final as a -2500 favorite against Swerve Strickland. The winner of the tournament will earn a future AEW World Championship opportunity at All In: London.

Perhaps the most intriguing line on the board involves the steel cage match featuring Team Briscoe and Team MJF. Mark Briscoe’s team is currently favored at -1000, while MJF’s side sits at +550. Should Team Briscoe emerge victorious, Briscoe will earn a future AEW World Championship match.

As always, betting odds are subject to change as wagering activity increases closer to the event.

Forbidden Door 2026 takes place on Sunday, June 28 from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Current AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026 Betting Odds

Men’s Owen Hart Cup Final

Will Ospreay (-2500)

Swerve Strickland (+800)

AEW World Tag Team Championship

Adam Copeland & Christian Cage (c) (-3000)

The Dogs – David Finlay & Clark Connors (+900)

AEW Continental Championship

Jon Moxley (c) (-1500)

Bandido (+600)

AEW Women’s World Championship

Thekla (c) (-1500)

Starlight Kid (+600)

Singles Match

Kenny Omega (-1500)

Zack Sabre Jr. (+600)

Steel Cage Match

Team Briscoe (-1000)

Team MJF (+550)

Based on the current lines, oddsmakers are expecting several champions and marquee stars to emerge victorious, with Copeland and Christian Cage, Ospreay, Jon Moxley, Thekla, and Kenny Omega all entering the event as significant favorites.

However, as history has shown, betting odds don’t always predict the final outcome in professional wrestling, and those numbers could continue to move as Forbidden Door draws closer.