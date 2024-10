Matches Set For WWE SmackDown On 11/1

WWE has announced a pair of matches and a segment for next week’s episode of SmackDown.

Scheduled for the November 1 WWE Crown Jewel 2024 “go-home” episode of SmackDown next Friday night on USA Network:

* Liv Morgan, Nia Jax Face-To-Face Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel

* Randy Orton & Cody Rhodes vs. Ludwig Kaiser & GUNTHER

* Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY vs. Piper Niven vs. Lash Legend

WOW! NEXT WEEK IS GONNA COOK!#SmackDown | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/npM7AV31eq — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) October 26, 2024