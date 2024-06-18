Matt Cardona: “I Figured Out How To Return To WWE”

Pro wrestling veteran Matt Cardona recently took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed that he has figured out a way to return to WWE after being away from the company for quite some time.

Cardona shared a picture of himself in the exact same mask his wife and WWE star Chelsea Green wore at Clash at the Castle and wrote, “I figured out how to return to @WWE…”

Green wore a mask when she returned to the ring to try and help Piper Niven defeat Bayley at Clash at the Castle after already being thrown out by the referee earlier in the matchup, but it didn’t go how Green and Niven wanted it to.

You can check out Cardona’s post below.