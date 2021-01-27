Matt Cardona Talks About His Impact Wrestling Debut

During an interview with F4WOnline.com’s Left My Wallet podcast, Matt Cardona talked about making his Impact Wrestling debut at the Hard to Kill PPV.

“You can control your gear, you can control your attitude and you can control your physique. Nobody can stop you from training your ass off. Nobody can stop you from eating right. That’s on you. You might not be the champ on TV, you might lose every match but at least when you walk out that curtain, you look the part and if you’re asked to go 20 minutes or, ‘Oh, we’re gonna use you all of a sudden,’ you better be f*cking ready, you know what I’m saying? And that’s kinda how I’ve lived my life for the past couple years. With IMPACT the other day, it was Friday, the show’s Saturday. I got a text while I’m in the gym, ‘Can you be here tomorrow?’ ‘Yeah sure. Ready to go.’ I hadn’t wrestled since f*cking September. I haven’t even been in a ring, since September. But you know what? I say ‘always ready’, I better be ready to f*cking back it up.”

In another interview with WrestleZone.com, Cardona commented on his status with the company:

“So, I am not under a contract right now. We’re just seeing what happens, but so far, so good. I had a really good time this week. Whether it’s being in the locker room or being in the ring, I just really needed it. I needed to be in the ring—the Major Pod is awesome and it’s a creative outlet for sure—but I need to be designing gear or thinking about things for my matches. Wrestling is my first love and it’s something that I always grew up loving and being obsessed with. I had a pay-per-view debut and I wrestle on IMPACT this week, OK, so now I need more gear because I don’t like wearing the same gear over and over again. I’m already thinking for the future, and IMPACT definitely seems like my future for now.”