Matt Hardy Calls Will Ospreay A “Once In A Generation” Performer

AEW star Matt Hardy took to an episode of his “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how fellow AEW star “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay is a “once in a generation” performer and how Ospreay is really special.

Hardy said, “He 100% has the potential [to be a major player]. I mean, he’s an incredible performer in ring. People use that expression of ‘once in a generation performer,’ but he really is. He is very, very special. I also think too, he’s been a good speaker. His mannerism, the way he expresses himself, has been really, really good and he just seems very believable. He seems very likable. I think he is someone that can be a huge deal, and someone that AEW can build around going forward.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.