AEW Collision: Playoff Palooza Preview For Tonight (4/26/2025): New Orleans, LA.

AEW returns tonight on TNT and MAX with this week’s special Playoff Palooza themed-episode of Collision.

The following is the advertised lineup heading into the April 26, 2025 taped show emanating from Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana.

* AR Fox vs. Rush

* Hologram returns to action

* Tornado Tag: Top Flight vs. The Cru

* Swerve Strickland vs. Blake Christian

* ROH Champion Bandido vs. Dralistico

* FTR with Stokely Hatahway vs. The Paragon’s Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly

* AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata in a non-title Elimination bout

Check back here tonight for AEW Collision: Playoff Palooza results.