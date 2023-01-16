Matt Hardy Explains Why WWE Didn’t Turn John Cena Heel

AEW star Matt Hardy recently took to his podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics, including John Cena.

Hardy discussed his reasoning as to why WWE did not turn John Cena heel during his time as a top star, despite the fact that crowd reaction was mixed.

“There’s some times in WWE where those decisions are made because the real person is just such a tremendous asset to the company in so many ways. That’s probably why they would never pull the trigger on it.

“I mean, would it have helped him in the long run? I think so. I think it would have, but I just feel like all the Make-A-Wishes, all the appearances, all the charity stuff he did, they just they wanted to keep him in that role. So that’s why they kept him in that same position, kind of like on cruise control.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to Fightful for the transcription)