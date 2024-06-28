Matt Hardy On Jeff Hardy’s Goal In TNA

Pro wrestling veteran Matt Hardy appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including the goal his brother Jeff Hardy has with his current run in TNA.

Matt Hardy said, “I think Jeff really wanted to come back to TNA to continue to build equity. He knows that TNA and WWE are working together. … I think Jeff just wants to, once again, show people how he is a different human being. And the way to put equity into that is to go to TNA, have a kickass run, and just show people he’s on his best behavior.”

