AEW star Matt Hardy recently spoke with WrestleZone on a number of topics including when his brother and fellow AEW star Jeff Hardy will be cleared to return to in-ring action.

Matt Hardy said, “He’s doing okay. Yeah, his vision issues are good. He had to have surgery on his nose. He had some issues with his sinuses, so he had surgery, so he’s still got three or four more weeks before he will be cleared to return.”