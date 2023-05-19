Matt Hardy Talks About AEW Collision Announcement, Rumors Of Brand Split

What does Matt Hardy think of some of the big announcements and rumors coming from the world of All Elite Wrestling this week?

Matt Hardy sounded off on the AEW Collision announcement and rumors of a potential brand split on the latest installment of his official podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.”

Featured below are some of the highlights from the show where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On the announcement of AEW Collision coming in June as a new two-hour weekly Saturday night cable TV show: “I mean, it’s great news for AEW, obviously, because it’s going to equate to a bigger income and bigger television rights, which is going to help out the company and going to help the company grow. Also, the company has such a large roster. It’s hard to put everyone on Dynamite and Rampage, so these extra two hours are going to help all the talent find a place on the television show. I think that’s one of the biggest benefits of it by far.”

On a potential AEW brand split: “My gut feeling tells me it’s going to add to the excitement, because I think it’s going to be two pretty different rosters. The shows are going to look differently. So I think we could get to a deal where the shows are going to almost compete against one another. I think there’s times where when Raw and SmackDown seem very different, and you’re like, “Oh shit, SmackDown is better than Raw,’ or ‘Raw is better than SmackDown.’ I think that kind of motivates everyone to work a little harder and be a little better. I think that goes from the in-ring wrestlers to the people behind creative and the people booking the show and whatnot. So hopefully, we have that effect from Dynamite and Collision.”

Check out the complete episode of “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast by visiting Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.