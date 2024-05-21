Max Caster Reveals They Tried To Bring Some Of Billy Gunn’s Former Tag Team Partners

AEW star Max Caster recently appeared on an episode of Insight With Chris Van Vliet to talk about a number of topics including trying to bring in Chuck Palumbo in the company.

Caster said, “We’ve tried. He’s a busy guy in his own life and I finally just met him at an autograph signing a couple of weeks ago and he was [a] nice guy, amazing guy, he’s like, ‘You worked with Billy? I worked with Billy.’”

On trying to bring on other former tag partners of Gunn’s:

“We’ve tried Bart Gunn, we’ve tried Rico, I think we’ve tried Sean Waltman. No one is showing up for Billy except for Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

