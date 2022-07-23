Maxxine Dupri Makes Her WWE SmackDown Debut

During this week’s WWE SmackDown, Max Dupri’s “sister” Maxxine made her debut.

The Maximum Male Models were featured in a brief backstage promo on SmackDown. In her debut, Maxxine hyped the beachwear line segment that will air next week. She dropped a line about wanting to ‘titillate the juices of your guilty pleasures.’

Maxxine is NXT’s Sofia Cromwell. She recently debuted in NXT and was aligned with Von Wagner and Robert Stone.

She signed with WWE last year after attending the tryouts in Las Vegas.

Here are some clips from the segment: