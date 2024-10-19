Mercedes Moné Fires Back At Kris Statlander’s Comments On AEW Changes

AEW TBS Champion and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Moné took to her Mone Bag fan newsletter to discuss a number of topics, including Kris Statlander saying everything started going wrong for her since she showed up in the company.

Moné said, “On the subject of Kris Statlander, there was a video at Collision of Kris Statlander saying that I am the reason that she lost her friendship with Willow, that I’m the reason why everyone went south on her. I’ll give her one thing. She’s right that things have changed since I came to AEW. Ever since I did, the Moné and competition have increased.”