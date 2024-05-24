Mercedes Mone: “I’m The Greatest Women’s Wrestler Of All Time”

After missing a full year of competition, fans will get to witness Mercedes Mone return to the ring in a few short days. It will also be her AEW in-ring debut.

Mone was in talks with both WWE and All Elite Wrestling before deciding to sign with AEW. Mone made her AEW debut at AEW Big Business in Boston last month, but has only done promotions since.

While speaking with The Ringer, Mone made a bold claim about her wrestling career.

“They haven’t really got to see the CEO. They know who Sasha Banks is, but the CEO, Mercedes Moné, [is] something they’ve never seen before, and I’m ready to show them. I’m the greatest women’s wrestler of all time, 100 percent.”

Mone also commented on her decision to leave WWE in 2022.

“I don’t like being handcuffed. The only place to grow is with change, and I needed that change.”

Mone will challenge Willow Nightingale for the TBS Title this Sunday at the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event.