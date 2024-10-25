Mercedes Moné Names Her Top 5 Fantasy Matches Of All Time

AEW TBS Champion and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Moné took to her Mone Bag fan newsletter to discuss a number of topics, including her top 5 fantasy matches of all time.

Moné said, “My team wanted to know what my top 5 fantasy matches of all time would be. These could be wrestlers past and present. I wanted to throw in a bout with the likes of Eddie Guerrero but, we decided to stick with just females. Here goes my Moné Top Five Fantasy opponents.

Manami Toyota – when I watched her I was in awe! I could not believe a woman could wrestle like that or perform the way she performed. Not to mention that she could do so in matches that lasted 30 minutes or longer! She was way before her time and my number one fantasy match.

Kyoko Inoue – Because I grew up watching Toyota, my second dream match would have to be to one of her best opponents, Kyoko Inoue. She is a wrestler that I have always looked up to, and when I see her wrestle, I am always in awe as well.

Trish Stratus – She was just THE GIRL back in the day. And even now, she can just go. I watched her on TV as a fan in her prime and still wish I could lock up with her.

Mickie James – What can I say I LOVED her versus Trish Status’s storyline growing up! I was so inspired by it. I never saw a woman’s storyline like that. What made it even more incredible was that it lasted for an entire year which seemed unheard of for women. They even had an amazing WrestleMania match. I was only a teenager then, but they just truly inspired me, so Mickie makes the last for sure.

Athena – They say fantasies can’t come true, only dreams can. On that note, a dream match would be against Athena- the Ring of Honor Women’s champion. I’ve only had two matches with her, but they have been multi-women matches. I think she’s an incredible talent. Like the others, I’ve never seen women do things that she’s done before. She also seems to love it just as much as I do. I think if I’m given the chance and opportunity, we would have one of the greatest matches ever.”