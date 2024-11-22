Mercedes Mone On Her Internet Critics: “I Don’t Care What You Have To Say About Me”

AEW TNT Champion Mercedes Mone spoke with SI.com about her intention to create a weekly newsletter.

Mone said, “This whole last two to three years, the internet, people just wanna create their own stories. Really [the website] was just to control the narrative and to get my voice back. Going on social media every single day and seeing these made up stories… It’s like enough’s enough.”

Mercedes also said the following about internet critics:

“Oh, things don’t get to me at all anymore (laughs). I learned a long time ago to not let words affect me, because the internet used to affect me so much. Just the littlest things… would ruin my whole day. We have no idea who is on the other side of the keyboard. I don’t know if these are bots. I don’t know if it’s someone who looks like you. I don’t know if it’s a witch or rat or whoever, but at the end of the day I don’t care what you have to say about me.”