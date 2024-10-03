Mercedes Mone On Shane McMahon In AEW: ‘I’m Here For It, And I’m Sure Our Roster Is Too’

The possibility of Shane McMahon becoming All Elite has been discussed extensively. Mercedes Mone believes McMahon has a place in the promotion. Earlier this year, they met at the airport.

AEW President Tony Khan met with McMahon at a private Arlington airport this summer, and The Young Bucks ran into him last week and posted a photo with him.

As previously reported, McMahon has attempted to return to the WWE in the past, but those in the promotion are uninterested in his return. WWE talent believes Shane will at least appear in AEW.

In the most recent issue of Mone Mag, Mone discussed the possibility of McMahon joining the promotion, which she supports. She also stated that she believes the AEW roster is ready for it.

“Seeing Shane’s incredible heart and passion for wrestling makes me think he has a lot of unfinished business,” wrote Mone. “It also makes me think is Shane coming to AEW? I’m here for it, and I’m sure our roster is too. Regardless, it just seems like Shane belongs in the wrestling business. I admit if he doesn’t come back to wrestling, it will make me sad for him. I know what it’s like to be removed from what you love and how sad it made me. I imagine he feels the same way.”