Mercedes Mone Releases AEW Dynamite: Big Business Teaser Ahead Of Tonight’s Show

Tonight’s Dynamite: Big Business episode airs from Boston, and Mercedes Mone is expected to make her AEW debut.

WWE knew around December 29th that they would not sign Mone after negotiations broke down due to financial differences. In January, it appeared that AEW had signed Mone for several weeks.

The delay in her All Elite Wrestling debut was due to her recovery from ankle surgery and the timing of her debut.

As seen below, Mone noted on her Instagram Story that she is in Boston by sharing a photo of downtown and spelling “Boston” as “Bosston,” not only in the same way that AEW President Tony Khan did on Tuesday while hyping the show, but it is also Mone’s former WWE nickname.