Mick Foley On Flair vs. Ripley Possibly Stealing The Show At WM

Mick Foley commented this week on the Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley feud after they traded knocks on Twitter yesterday. Flair tweeted that he believes the NXT Women’s Championship match could steal the show at WrestleMania 36. He said-

“The war of words between @RheaRipley_WWE & @MsCharlotteWWE has escalated QUICKLY! Depending on the TV build and where it’s placed on the card, #RheaVsCharlotte COULD steal the show at #WrestleMania. Just one legend’s opinion.”

More Ripley news – she is sick going into tonight’s NXT television show. The Gorilla Position podcast said they interviewed Ripley this morning and despite being sick today she still went through with media obligations and a gym session. WWE hasn’t officially announced Ripley for tonight however.

