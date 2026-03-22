Mick Foley Criticizes Donald Trump In Strong Public Comments

Mick Foley spoke candidly about his public criticism of Donald Trump during an interview with Paul Rieckhoff, sharing strong views on current political and social issues in the United States.

“I don’t speak out that much as far as the videos I do. There was one right before the election, and a couple now about ICE. The crazy thing is there are so many terrible things this president has us involved in—whether it’s pretending to go to war in Greenland, talking about going to war in Iran, or just indiscriminately bombing. I don’t mean to laugh, but I think he’s like a kid with a shiny new toy who realizes the military’s at his disposal.”

Foley also referenced Stephen Miller in his remarks, offering a controversial comparison while discussing influence within the administration.

“I’m not kidding when I say there might be some elder abuse going on at the hands of Stephen Miller—just in my opinion, I want to say might be. If you know the situation with Brian Wilson being under almost like the spell of this Eugene Landy guy for decades, here’s Stephen Miller, a persuasive speaker. He looks like Roy Cohn’s love child, so maybe Donald Trump sees something in him. If people knew what an awful guy Roy Cohn was and that Trump was his protégé, it might have given them reason to pause.”

Continuing, Foley described what he sees as a broader concern about the current state of the country, referencing comments made by Jesse Ventura.

“We’re in a tough situation here. Going back to the video I did about Trump before the election, I mentioned this whole idea of the ‘enemy from within.’ He was basically saying he was going to do what he’s doing now—attacking people indiscriminately, arresting people. Like Jesse Ventura said, and this is his quote, ‘We’re a third-world country.’ When you’ve got an armed military member on every street corner, that’s the sign of a third-world country. He said he knows because he’s been there—the Philippines was the example, when Ferdinand Marcos took over. All of a sudden, boom, there’s a military presence everywhere.”

Foley added that he believes there is a growing normalization of certain measures and expressed concern about how public attention is directed.

“I think there’s reason to believe he’s just getting the American public used to the idea of the military being on our streets. So when he declares something, we’re already conditioned. And the point I was going to make is that there’s so much craziness going on around the president that the inhumane treatment of migrants isn’t even in the top five things people are talking about.”

He concluded by questioning motivations behind media cycles and emphasizing the importance of empathy.

“I think there’s a major reason to suspect that every time the Epstein Files start heating up, he creates a diversion. And as a person who, in my opinion, lacks the ability to have compassion for others—completely lacking in empathy—it’s a shame we’re at a state in our country where empathy is seen as a weakness, when it’s actually our strength. It’s what prevents us from being monsters… or worse.”