Mick Foley On LA Knight’s Character Being Called A Mix Between Steve Austin And The Rock

LA Knight made a reference to WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash on the September 8th, 2023 episode of WWE Smackdown. Knight made fun of Nash’s WCW promo “look at the adjective – play” in June 1996. Nash previously referred to Knight as “an absolute rip off” of The Rock.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley addressed the situation during an appearance on Busted Open Radio.

“I think it’s funny when I hear Kevin Nash and LA Knight feuding. I think Kevin’s knock on him is he’s a cross between The Rock and Steve Austin, and I’m thinking that’s not a bad guy to be a cross between. This guy has made it his own. He’s very sharp on the microphone. When you have John Cena coming in as your backup, that’s a major achievement … I know he didn’t come out on top [at WWE Crown Jewel]. The sky’s kinda the limit. He gets all of our attention, he does it very easily. So we’re gonna see what gears he has to shift into.”

