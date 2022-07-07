Mick Foley Reveals He Took Unplanned Shovel Shot to the Face in WCW

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley discussed taking a shovel blow to the face during a battle with the Nasty Boys at the WCW Spring Stampede 1994 in the most recent episode of his podcast “Foley Is Pod.”

Foley and Maxx Payne competed against Brian Knobbs and Jerry Sags at the pay-per-view event. Foley says that a number of his major bumps throughout the match were made up on the spot.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On taking the flat bump to the outside during the match: “There’s not enough room for me to take this bump, the Nestea Plunge, properly. So I end up doing great damage to my shoulder because I gotta rotate mid-air.”

On getting hit in the face by a shovel during the bout: “I personally thought the Nestea Plunge was enough for the fall, but Sags had other ideas … None of that was [planned], because the only thing we knew was the finish. And again, maybe I’m looking back at this through this with rose-colored glasses, but my recollection — and I think that’s consistent with what I wrote in 1999 — is that I didn’t have anything planned. Maybe Maxx and those guys did, but I was already, in my head, out of the company and getting surgery.”