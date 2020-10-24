Mick Foley Talks About Which Hell In A Cell Match Will Steal The Show

In an interview with TalkSport.com, Mick Foley talked about which WWE Hell in a Cell match he thinks will steal the show:

“All of the matches are going to try and steal the show,” he began, “but Bayley and Sasha had what I think is the greatest women’s match I’ve ever seen at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn in 2015.

I remember asking Sasha how it went because I’d been on the road and she text me back saying, ‘I can retire now’. Just a career-defining match. Then I immediately watched it and thought it was one of the best things I’d ever seen.

So I know they’re going to try and live up to and top what they did. For my money, the cell match between Becky Lynch and Sasha is one of the best cell matches that I’ve seen and they’re going to be trying to top that.”