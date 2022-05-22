Mickie James Speaks Out on Sasha Banks and Naomi Walking Out of WWE RAW

Former WWE star Mickie James, spoke about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE RAW during an appearance on Busted Open Radio.

“I actually applaud them standing in their convictions and how they felt. If that’s how they felt and they felt disrespected, or they felt unheard, or they felt any of those things, at the end of the day, we’re still independent contractors. It can be argued that they did show up to work that day, they saw whatever they were supposed to do and they had committed to at least half the day. I don’t really know because I wasn’t there to see the whole thing, so you’re only hearing what they put out.”

“Honestly, when I saw the statement, I was a bit in shock that WWE would even put out this statement. I couldn’t believe Vince signed off on this statement. I was just looking at it like, ‘Who wrote this thing?’ I can’t remember a time when a statement has been put out. There’s always, ‘Card subject to change,’ and there have certainly been people who have left, just left, packed up, and went home, or have been, quote on quote, deemed ‘unprofessional’, but it’s never been called out before. So I find that a bit ironic. I don’t know why they would put out a statement. It’s almost like they sold for it quickly.”