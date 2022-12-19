Mike Bennett Offers High Praise For AEW’s Treatment Of Talents & Their Families

Mike “The Prodigy” Bennett has plenty of good things to say about All Elite Wrestling.

The pro wrestling veteran and member of The Kingdom took to social media recently and had plenty of good things to say about how AEW treats wrestlers and their families.

“AEW’s commitment to Wrestlers and their families is second to none. Very much appreciated,” wrote Bennett in one tweet.

In additional tweets, Bennett added the following:

“I loved working Dark. I loved working Top Flight on Zero Hour. I loved being on Rampage. You take the role you are given and run with it. I love that I had last weekend off to see my Daughter’s Dance Recital. Perspective is the key to happiness.”

Check out these comments and an additional tweet from Mike “The Prodigy” Bennett via the trio of posts embedded below courtesy of his official Twitter feed.

