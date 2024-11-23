Mina Shirakawa Plans Extended U.S. Stay For Rose Gold

Top STARDOM star Mina Shirakawa spoke with Pro Wrestling Illustrated on a number of topics, including the difference between British, Japanese and American wrestling.

Shirakawa said, “I think that British wrestling is quite similar to Japanese wrestling, and the fans were happy when we had a technical wrestling match. One of my signature moves is the figure four, and the fans erupted in cheers when I tapped the champion out with it to win the title. It’s really gratifying to know that my decision to become a professional wrestler wasn’t a mistake. In comparison, I think American-style wrestling is more dynamic. I don’t really change my style of wrestling when it comes to big matches, but I’ll change the types of moves that I use.”

On how long she plans to stay in the U.S.:

“I’ve been making Mariah (May) wait a lot, and I plan to stay in the United States until her feelings of loneliness are gone. I’m here to celebrate her championship win and wrestle a lot of matches as [our team] Rose Gold.”

On if their friendship changed since May turned on Toni Storm:

“Our friendship hasn’t changed in the slightest. We’re still best friends forever. However, I am a little concerned that she’s acting a bit weird recently … but I think with me by her side, she’ll calm down again soon enough.”