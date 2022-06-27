MITB Stipulation Added to Kevin Owens’ Match on Tonight’s WWE RAW

For tonight’s broadcast, WWE has turned a RAW singles match into a Money In the Bank qualifier.

Elias, Ezekiel, or their younger brother Elrod will be Kevin Owens’ opponents on tonight’s event, as per a prior announcement from WWE. According to the tweet below, Owens will now attempt to earn a spot in the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match.

If Owens wins tonight, it appears that he will be included to the Men’s MITB Ladder Match, but Elias, Ezekiel, or Elrod have not been mentioned as potentially earning a position in the MITB. Elrod may be a new Superstar making their RAW debut, but the WWE hasn’t revealed who that may be just yet.

The 8-man MITB Ladder Match presently has 5 Superstars confirmed: Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Omos, and Sami Zayn.

There are presently 6 Superstars (Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Shotzi) who have been confirmed for the 8-woman MITB Ladder Match.

John Cena’s return for the 20th Anniversary celebration is the only other thing that has been officially announced for tonight’s RAW as of this writing. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.