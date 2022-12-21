MJF Comments On New AEW Fight Forever Spotlight Trailer (Video)

A new spotlight trailer for the AEW Fight Forever video game has surfaced.

This week, All Elite Wrestling released a special MJF Spotlight Trailer for their AEW Fight Forever video game.

The trailer features footage of the current AEW World Champion in action in the new game, which is scheduled to be released at some point in 2023.

“Even in video game form I’ll be better than your favorites in #AEWFightForever and you know it,” wrote MJF in response to the video in a post shared via his official Twitter feed.

Check out the new AEW Fight Forever: MJF Spotlight Trailer via the video embedded below.

He's better than you and you know it! This #AEWFightForever spotlight trailer showcases a sneak peek of "The Salt of the Earth" @The_MJF Reserve or wish list your copy today

➤ https://t.co/3Mt4mM3NX1#AEWgames @AEW @THQNordic @YUKES_AEW pic.twitter.com/CveiPIn0YZ — AEW Games (@AEWGames) December 21, 2022