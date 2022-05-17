MJF Deletes His Tweets On Nash Carter’s Statement About Adolf Hitler Photo

As PWMania.com previously reported, Nash Carter of MSK was reportedly released by WWE just days after regaining the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship with Wes Lee at the WWE NXT Stand and Deliver PLE.

Carter, who was released shortly after his wife’s photo of him dressed as Adolf Hitler was revealed, issued a public statement on the situation. Carter’s statement started with the following:

“No words can truly describe how ashamed and apologetic I am for my conduct in the photograph. There is no excuse for such behavior and I take full responsibility for my actions and ask for forgiveness.”

AEW star MJF reacted to Carter’s statement by writing the following on Twitter, which has since been deleted:

“I lived with this man. He’s not an antisemite. Stop virtue signaling and let the man do his job.”

MJF also replied to a fan who congratulated him for being “out of character,” the reply has also since been deleted:

“I’m not a character. I’m a person with a functional brain that doesn’t try to cancel people for a sexual thrill. Eat dicks.”