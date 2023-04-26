MJF Tells Pro Wrestlers That “Bangers” Will Not Pay Their Medical Bills

This was a tweet from AEW Champion MJF that was later deleted:

The more wrestling fans become blood thirsty for these dangerous feats in the ring.

The more the wrestlers will hurt themselves trying to curry fans favor.

wrestlers,

The fans don’t understand that at any given point we can be paralyzed from the neck down or even die from a maneuver as simple as a body slam. By the way fans reading this, bodyslams hurt, every move hurts.

They will keep moving the goal post of what they deem is “good”.

So before you do something stupid. Consider this, there tweet about your “banger” gonna pay for your medical bills?

Do the right thing. Go in that ring with the intention of winning the match and leaving the ring the same way you entered it.

Get the winners purse and get out.”

You can check out a screen shot of his now-deleted tweet below: