MLW Once A Upon Time In New York Results – March 16, 2024

Kicking off Once A Upon Time In New York with Cesar Duran came out of the back and cut a promo, ripping on Selina De La Renta. He talked about the lucha show planned for May 11yj in Chicago and he challenged Selina to bring her best luchadors to the event. Zayda Steel & Brett Ryan Gosselin interrupted him and Zayda said she’s next in line for the Featherweight Title. Zayda & BRG then walks to the ring and BRG said Boston is a superior city to New York.

Fatal 6 Way Match

Brett Ryan Gosselin vs. Cannonball vs. Dyln McKay vs. Ichiban vs. Love Doug vs. Marcus Mathers

Cannonball came to the ring last but Akira & Jake Crist attacked him before he made it to the ring.

The bell rang and Dyln McKay, Ichiban, Love Doug & Marcus Mathers in the ring stomped on Brett Ryan Gosselin. Ichiban hit a series of punches in the corner on Mathers.

Mathers hits a top rope crossbody on Ichiban before BRG came off the ropes but McKay caught him with a kick.

Cannonball got in the ring and he beat up BRG before Cannonball hits a double chokeslam.

Cannonball hits a sit out piledriver on Mathers as they drop their collective weight onto McKay before BRG hits a low blow. Ichiban, Doug & Mathers hits superkicks on BRG.

BRG got a roll up on Doug for a near fall then an Unprettier for a near fall before Gosselin got a forward roll on McKay for the win.

Winner: Brett Ryan Gosselin (6:28)

Rate: 5

A video package aired showing Timothy Thatcher in action.

Bad Dude Tito vs. Azteca 66

Bad Dude Tito tossed Azteca 66 around then hits a sit out piledriver for the win.

Winner: Bad Dude Tito (1:25)

Rate: 1

AJ Francis vs. Mr Thomas

They traded punches before AJ Francis hits a standing powerbomb.

Mr Thomas hit a hurricanrana before Francis hits a Death Valley Driver for the win.

Winner: AJ Francis (2:10)

Rate: 2

A video package recap of the feud between Cesar Duran & Selina De La Renta.

Featherweight Title #1 Contenders Match

Delmi Exo vs. Zayda

We get some reversals early and Zayda mounted Delmi Exo and punched her repeatedly.

She hits a Code Red for a near fall before Exo’s package piledriver attempt was blocked.

Zayda’s Unprettier attempt was blocked before Zayda hits a Lung blower to the chest.

An Azteca henchman hops on the apron and distracted Zayda & it allows Exo to hit Package Piledriver for the win.

Winner & #1 Contender To The Featherweight Title: Delmi Exo (4:19)

Rate: 4

After the match Zayda threw a fit then she got on the mic and shouted I didn’t lose! You people are blind. I got screwed. You didn’t see what I saw. She said she could beat Featherweight Champion Janai Kai. Immediately, Kai came out of the back and she slaps Zayda knocking her off her feet. Duran jawed at Selina De La Renta and calls her a $2 whore. Kai got in the ring and beat up security guards.

World Tag Team Champion Davey Boy Smith Jr vs. Matt Riddle

Match starts off with a lock up and Matt Riddle locks in a cross armbreaker.

Davey Boy Smith Jr was distracted by the Bro! chants and he covered his ears.

Smith tied a leglock around Riddle’s head before Smith & Josh Bishop talks on the floor.

Smith hits some knee lifts to the gut before Bishop grabs Riddle’s bare foot and pulls him to the mat allowing Smith to stomp Riddle and take control.

Smith hits a suplex before Riddle hits some roundhouse kicks to the chest.

Smith hits a guillotine leg drop before Riddle hits a jumping knee to the chin.

Bishop distracted Riddle before Riddle hits a modified Pele Kick and an exploder suplex then a senton and a running Penalty Kick.

Riddle hits a German suplex for a near fall then another senton before Bishop again distracted Riddle. Smith hits a top rope superplex for a near fall.

Smith hit some European uppercuts then Riddle got a backslide for a near fall and they traded roll ups. Riddle got on Smith’s shoulders and got a Victory Roll for a near fall.

He went to a Triangle Choke but Smith escaped and turns it into a Sharpshooter then locks in a crossface but Riddle rolls him up for the win.

Winner: Matt Riddle (11:51)

Rate: 7

After the match Bishop got in the ring but Riddle knocks him out with a spin kick.

Court Bauer came out of the back & before he could say anything we saw Mads Krugger and his masked goons attack wrestlers and referees.

Star Jr vs. Mangus

Star Jr & Mangus do some standing switches to open before they traded overhand chops.

Star Jr hits a dive over a corner post onto Magnus on the floor then Magnus slams Star into a guardrail then in the ring Star hits a top rope crossbody for a near fall.

Star hits a flip dive to the floor on Magnus and actually lands over the guardrail and on fans in the front row. Magnus drops Star Jr throat first on the guardrail.

In the ring Magnus hits a stunner for a near fall then Angels Wings for a near fall.

Star hits a springboard dropkick for a near fall then a Canadian Destroyer for a near fall.

They traded more chops and slaps to the face then they hit simultaneous Mafia Kicks and were both down.

Star Jr hits a top rope superplex then a top rope double stomp to the chest for the win.

Winner: Star Jr (8:36)

Rate: 7

Backstage we see Rocky Romero has been knocked out. Cezar Duran placed coins over Romero’s eyes.

We see an ambulance has arrived to treat people hurt by the Contra assault of Court Bauer and others.

6 Man Tag Team Match

World Titan Federation (World Tag Team Champion Tom Lawlor, Richard Holliday & Josh Bishop) vs. CozyMax (MLW World Champion Satoshi Kojima & Okumura) & Alex Kane

World Titan Federation attacks CozyMax & Alex Kane at the bell and both teams brawled.

CozyMax & Kane all hit stunners and Okumura got a near fall.

Okumura & Richard Holliday traded punches before Okumura removed the mask over his nose and mouth.

Tom Lawlor & Kane enter and traded mat reversals and Lawlor hits some kicks to the thighs. Kane hit a belly 2 belly suplex and a splash for a near fall.

Kane & Okumura hits a double team suplex on Lawlor for a near fall before WTF began working over Okumura.

Okumura finally hits a suplex and he tags in Kane & he hits a release suplex on Lawlor for a near fall. Lawlor hits a spinebuster. Holliday hit a sit out powerbomb on Kane for a near fall.

Okumura hits some exploder suplexes then a rolling summersault from the apron to the floor.

Satoshi Kojima made the blind tag to enter and hits Bishop with a Lariat for the win.

Winners: CozyMax & Alex Kane (9:39)

Rate: 6

After the match Davey Boy Smith hits the ring to help WTF beat up CozyMax & Kane then 2nd Gear Crew hits the ring to make the save. Outside we see The Calling brawl with Akira & Jake Crist. Back to ringside AJ Francis hit the ring to attack Kane.