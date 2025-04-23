AEW Dynamite returns live tonight from Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, LA.

Scheduled is an appearance by Master P, FTR returning from suspension, Young Bucks vs. Speedball Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight, as well as Kris Statlander vs. Jamie Hayter in the Owen Hart Foundation women’s tournament semifinals.

The following are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, April 23, 2025. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on TBS and MAX.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS – APRIL 23, 2025

The show starts with a live cold open, as Tony Schiavone is standing in the ring. He introduces New Orleans’ own, Master P.

Master P, The Opps, The Death Riders, The Elite, Swerve Strickland & Kenny Omega Kick Things Off

Some music plays and out comes the hip-hop legend to kick things off. He comes to the ring and does his “UHHHH!” Somehow wrestling fans of AEW are familiar with that 25+ year old song. He then introduces the new AEW Trios Champions. Out comes Samoa Joe, HOOK and Powerhouse Hobbs, as Master P babbles about nonsense over their theme.

Joe starts off doing the same. “Lemme try this just once. Make ’em say, UGHHHH! Nana-nana!” The fans oblige. Master P cuts in and does it again himself and then makes it clear that they will, in fact, get rowdy-rowdy and bout it, bout it. Joe plays elder statesmen and thanks Master P for what he does for the city. He plugs some website.

Master P treats this like a radio interview, responding to Joe’s plug about him helping kids by explaining why he does what he does with the kids. We’re well over 5 minutes into this Master P infomercial and finally The Death Riders’ theme hits to cut them off. Out comes Marina Shafir by herself.

Or so we think. From behind in the ring, Wheeler Yuta, Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli immediately attack Joe, HOOK and Hobbs. They begin brawling in and around the ring. Mox ends up in Master P’s face. Joe comes up behind him and chokes him out. Master P throws easily the new record for wimpiest fake body punches as this is happening.

As Joe is choking out Moxley, Master P gets back on the microphone and rambles. “It’s about to be a problem! You know what? Choke his ass out!” Joe goes to do exactly that, until The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada attack with a steel chair, beating down Joe and helping Mox.

Shafir gets Mox out of the ring and then Swerve Strickland’s theme hits. He appears with a chain around his neck at ringside. The Elite leave up the ramp and The Death Riders through the crowd. Then Kenny Omega’s theme hits and he comes out with a chair.

The Elite change direction and bail through the crowd as well. Joe gets on the mic and vows to recapture his title. Swerve didn’t seem to like hearing that. And thus ends the biggest clusterf**k opening segment in quite some time.

Renee Paquette Is Backstage With The Patriarchy

After those 12 guys wrap up, Renee Paquette is backstage live with four more. The Patriarchy of Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, Mama Wayne and Kip Sabian. She tries asking Nick about his title win, but Christian said he deserves the congratulations.

He takes all the credit, yanks the title off of Nick’s shoulders, says he loves his family after bragging about his night with Mama Wayne celebrating, and then slaps the title back on Nick’s shoulder.

Ricochet vs. Mark Briscoe

Ricochet’s theme hits upon returning inside the arena. He settles in the ring for our first match of the evening. Out comes his opponent, Mark Briscoe. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

We’re up to about 15-20 talents trying to advance stories with 13 minutes of TV time, for those keeping track. That’s not counting the stick-man, or woman, Schiavone (opener) or Paquette (backstage). Benching talent? Not in AEW! Kinda.

After some bald chants aimed at Ricochet, he ends up on the floor. Briscoe gives a shoutout to Cactus Jack for an elbow drop off the apron before bringing Ricochet back to the ring. Ricochet starts to fight back from this, but is cut off with a chop from Briscoe.

Briscoe then sends him to the corner, only for Ricochet to use the ref as a human shield, distracting Briscoe enough to send him into the turnbuckle. He then forces Briscoe out of the ring, standing over him on the floor. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see Ricochet still in control. Ricochet heads to the corner but is soon intercepted by Mark, the two fighting it out until Briscoe sends him out of the ring for a dive. He brings him back in for a lariat and the cover, but now it’s Ricochet who kicks out, and sends Briscoe to the corner to block a Jay Driller.

He takes Mark to the mat with a double-leg takedown, putting his feet on the ropes for leverage…but Briscoe rolls through, catching Ricochet with a flash pin. Briscoe doesn’t get to celebrate long as Ricochet leaves the ring for a chair, taking him down.

Mark tries to fight back before Ricochet reveals a pair of scissors, but before he can use them, Kevin Knight runs down for the save! Ricochet retreats up the ramp as Knight gets in the ring to check on Briscoe.

Winner: Mark Briscoe

Stokely Hathaway Is The New Agent For FTR

We get a brief look at Rock N Roll Express watching from the crowd. We head to another commercial break. When we return, we see Tony Schiavone begin an introduction for FTR, who are advertised to “explain themselves.”

He is cut off by a voice. We see Stokely Hathaway emerge in a Russian-looking track suit. Stokely then introduces the living legends, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. He talks about the injustice FTR has been dealing with.

He says he’s getting the suspension off their permanent record and getting the fine they paid reimbursed. From now on, if anyone wants to talk to FTR, they must talk to their new agent first. Stokely Hathaway.

Wheeler and Harwood then get a turn on the microphone. Wheeler doesn’t like the fans booing him. Harwood brings up the Rock ‘N’ Roll Express being at ringside. Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson are then called into the ring by Harwood. They disrespect them for being old and not as good as Midnight Express.

Stokely pretends to give them a new t-shirt he had made, only to throw it in their face so FTR can attack them. They hit Morton with a spiked piledriver. Adam Cole and The Paragon make their way out to run off FTR and Stoke. We head to another break.

The Young Bucks vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight

It’s time for the second match of the evening. When the show returns, The Young Bucks make their way to the ring for our next match, with new explosive pyro. Out next are their opponents, “Speedball” Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. After some initial back-and-forth action, which features big high spots almost instantly, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break.

As the show returns, Nicholas tagged in to take the fight to Speedball, only to be rocked hard with a kick forcing him to tag Matthews back in. Knight is sent off the apron but Speedball fights back with a flurry of kicks to tag the Jet in! Knight takes off, sending Nicholas away to focus on Matthew by sending him to the ropes.

Matthew gets sent to the mat as Knight continues the attack, only for Matthew to fight back for a pair of Northern Lights suplexes. Bailey tries to intervene, but Nicholas runs in to keep Speedball at bay. This allows Matthew to lay into Kevin, taking him down for a cover…but Knight kicks out.

Bailey gets a tag but is sent down hard by Matthew, who makes a tag to Nicholas. He calls for a superkick party but Bailey rejects the invite, only for Matthew to come running in…and he takes a superkick by Knight! Nicholas hits a superkick on Kevin, but is laid out with one by Speedball.

All four men are down, but Knight and Matthew kip up for a double-down…and Nicholas and Mike kip up for a roundhouse kick that sends them back down. Knight is back up and sets Matthew up on the turnbuckle as Bailey gets him on his shoulders…but Nicholas gets Kevin on his, leading to a game of chicken between Kevin and Matthew.

Bailey and Knight manage to take control, forcing Matthew out and setting Nicholas up in the center of the ring. Bailey with a dive on Matthew as Knight gets the drop on Nicholas for a two count…followed by a UFO splash and the cover! Bailey tries to keep Matthew away but is shoved onto Kevin to break the pin. Ricochet comes out moments later and with the assist, helps Young Bucks get the win.

Winners: The Young Bucks

Renee Paquette Backstage With “Timeless” Toni Storm

Backstage, Renee Paquette is with “Timeless” Toni Storm, who wishes the semi-finalists of the Owen Hart Cup the best of luck before addressing her appearance at the TCM red carpet.

Storm then issues an open challenge that is quickly answered by Queen Aminata for AEW Collision on Saturday. Storm heads off. Aminata is confused. Paquette tells her she’ll do great.

MJF Checks The Hurt Syndicate’s Temperature Once Again

Inside the arena, the best theme in the business hits and out comes the AEW World Tag-Team Champions Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, accompanied by fellow member of The Hurt Syndicate, MVP.

MVP starts on the mic, boasting about hurting The Gates of Agony and other teams so bad they haven’t been seen since. He says at this time he’s going to hand the microphone over to Bobby Lashley, because he’s got something he wants to say.

Before he can say a word, we hear an engine revving up. The camera shows MJF pulling up and punking out some dude standing by that he told to park his car, before slapping him in the nuts. In the arena, MJF’s theme hits and out he comes. “Cut my music, cut my music!”

He settles in the ring and wants to know where he stands. Will he get three thumbs up this week? MVP begins with a thumbs up. Shelton gives him one as well. MJF over-celebrates that. Benjamin says it’s because of MVP, not a watch and some girls.

Lashley doesn’t seem to be going thumbs up, so MJF stops him. MJF offers him the car he pulled in with. He’s told to apologize. The fans chant for him to do so. He tells them to shut up so he can do it. He does a quick apology. They head off to take a look at the car he offered Lashley.

Lashley gets in the car and drives off with his thumb to the side, he turns it down and drives off. MJF isn’t happy. MVP tells him to be cool. MJF says with gritted teeth that he is. We head to a break.