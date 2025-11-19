WWE NXT Results – November 18, 2025

WWE NXT Results 11/18/25

The Theater at Madison Square Garden — New York, New York

Commentators: Vic Joseph & Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

First Match: Ethan Page & Chelsea Green (c) w/Alba Fyre vs. Joe Hendry & Thea Hail

For the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship

Thea Hail and Chelsea Green opened. Green cut Hail off with a gut kick, but after a snap mare Hail kicked her in the chest, waved Chelsea’s arms side-to-side and forced a tag to Ethan Page. Hendry entered, outwrestled Page through headlock/escape chains and a wrist-lock takedown, then hit a Delayed Vertical Suplex for two. Hail jumped in with a surprise Kimura on Page until Green yanked her down and bounced her off the buckle.

Page raked Hendry’s eyes to seize control, hammering him in the corner while Green choked with the bottom rope. After an Alba Fyre trip went awry, Page rocked Hendry with a Roundhouse and Confidence Breaker for two, then grounded him. Hendry rallied with a deadlift suplex, clotheslines, and a roll-through Fallaway Slam. Hail dumped Green and tagged in, crushing both champs with a Diving Back Senton outside, then inside with Hip Attack, Exploder, and Sliding Boot for two.

Hail superkicked Page and knocked Fyre down, slipped a Unprettier, and re-applied the Kimura. Page bull-rushed Hendry into Hail, Green pounced with the Unprettier, and the champs escaped with the win.

Winners: Still AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions, Ethan Page & Chelsea Green via Pinfall

Locker Room: Lola Vice, Jordynne Grace & Kelani Jordan

Lola told Jordynne she’d rather chase Page/Green with Mr. Iguana than team with them. Jordynne pressed Lola on Kelani’s belt shot—Kelani arrived to needle both, claiming she’s already beaten them. Lola reminded Kelani she chose TNA over NXT; Jordynne said Kelani’s acting out because it’s her last week as champ. Kelani called it jealousy and vowed to keep the title.

Feature: Tom Rinaldi x John Cena (clip)

Same sit-down from Raw—Cena on polarizing crowds, chasing approval, and the lessons that shaped him.

Celebrity Spot

Lil Yachty in attendance.

AVA Announcement

AVA confirmed NXT Deadline for Saturday, Dec. 6 (San Antonio) and the return of the Iron Survivor Challenge. This year one person will select both fields—and he’ll announce them next week: John Cena.

In-Crowd Interview: Tavion Heights

Tavion reflected on his 2025 transition from Olympic mat to WWE ring. If Cena picks him for Iron Survivor, that’s all the validation he needs. A pull-apart brawl with Josh Briggs erupted moments later.

Backstage: Sol Ruca & Zaria

Zaria checked Sol’s readiness. Sol insisted she’s going for her North American Title—no one else can do it for her.

Second Match: Blake Monroe (c) vs. Sol Ruca w/Zaria

For the WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship

Fast technical start with Sol chaining headlocks into a Sunset Flip. Monroe answered with hair pulls, a SlingBlade and Spinning Sidewalk Slam for two, then targeted the leg—single-leg crab, ring-post wraps and stomps. Sol battled back with Shotgun Dropkick, Release German, Missile Dropkick and a running knee for two.

Monroe chop-blocked the knee, re-applied the crab, ripped off Sol’s knee brace and brutalized the joint. Sol refused to tap. With Monroe wrenching the hold deep, Zaria threw in the towel to save Sol’s knee.

Winner: Still NXT Women’s North American Champion, Blake Monroe via Technical Forfeit

Fatal Influence Locker Room

Henley, Reid, and Jayne vowed to drape themselves in gold at Gold Rush—Jacy reclaiming the NXT Women’s Title tonight, Fallon taking the Women’s Speed Title next week, and Lainey snatching the EVOLVE Women’s Title.

Video Recap

Ricky Saints and Oba Femi’s tense live-event standoff in Chicago.

In-Ring: Ricky Saints, Oba Femi, Trick Williams, Myles Borne

Ricky welcomed Oba back, reminding him he took the title at No Mercy and carried NXT while Oba left to regroup. Oba called Ricky unchanged and beneath The Ruler; he went home, rebuilt, and returned as a version Ricky can’t beat. Rematch set for Deadline.

Trick interrupted to say it’s not over until he gets his title back. Myles Borne blitzed Trick with a steel chair, declared himself the next Men’s Iron Survivor, and promised to see the winner at New Year’s Evil.

AVA’s Office: She scolded Myles—he avoided Last Man Standing interference but didn’t avoid tonight. After a call, she booked Myles Borne vs. Trick Williams for next week.

Arena Brawl: Briggs chokeslammed Tavion through a table.

Third Match: DarkState (c) vs. Je’Von Evans & Leon Slater

For the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship

A super-charged opener: Superkicks, Stage Dive from Evans, and Slater near-falls on Lennox. DarkState slowed it down, isolating Evans with a rear chin lock, Foot Stomp/DDT, and cravate. Evans broke free with a superkick and big boot to tag Slater, who exploded with Diving Uppercut, Rewind Kick, Handspring Back Elbow and Flying Crossbody.

Evans inserted the OG Cutter and Frog Splash for two amid ringside chaos with Shugars. DarkState answered: Griffin’s Pounce, a Double Powerbomb for two, then a slick cutoff where Lennox yanked Slater into Evans’ Frog Splash line. With Evans dumped, DarkState sealed it with the Doomsday Device.

Winners: Still NXT Tag Team Champions, DarkState via Pinfall

Backstage: Wren Sinclair & Kendal Grey

Kendal promised Lainey Reid won’t escape at Gold Rush—biggest EVOLVE showcase yet. Wren joked Lainey bought a trip to “The Grey Area,” then admitted Charlie Dempsey’s been ghosting her after the NXT/TNA dust-up. Focus now: WrenQCC and Kendal’s defense next week.

Vignette: Shiloh Hill.

Next Week – Gold Rush Week Two:

Trick Williams vs. Myles Borne

John Cena reveals Men’s & Women’s Iron Survivor fields

Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Lei Ying Lee — TNA Knockouts World Title

Zaria vs. Fallon Henley — Vacant WWE Women’s Speed Championship Final

Kendal Grey (c) vs. Lainey Reid — WWE EVOLVE Women’s Title

Jackson Drake (c) vs. Sean Legacy — WWE EVOLVE Championship

Backstage: Sol Ruca & Zaria (Round Two)

Sol fumed that Zaria tossed the towel. Zaria refused to watch Monroe wreck Sol’s knee for a year. Sol said pride made her a double champ; Zaria said she can’t be champ if she’s injured and handed her the towel—Sol walked away.

Fourth Match: Tatum Paxley (c) w/The Culling vs. Jacy Jayne w/Fatal Influence

For the WWE NXT Women’s Championship

A sharp, even opening: rollups, arm-drags, headscissors from Jayne, and Paxley’s Spinning Back Kick, Running Crossbody and apron moonsault to the floor. Jayne crushed Paxley with a Flying Cannonball off the apron, Senton, Hip Attack, and suplexes, then squeezed a bodyscissors.

Paxley fired up with forearm knockdowns, Roundhouse, Release German, a Somersault Leg Drop and Avalanche Fisherman’s Neckbreaker into Sky High for two. With Spears distracting the ref, Izzi Dame urged Paxley to use a chair—Paxley refused. Jayne nearly stole it with Rolling Encore; more chaos with Reid, Henley, and Dame swinging the title belt.

The ref got in the way of a belt shot, Paxley snagged an O’Connor Roll for two, then got dumped outside where The Culling halted her. Dame blasted Paxley with a Big Boot. Jayne immediately hit The Rolling Encore and pinned her. Fatal Influence celebrated as The Culling loomed over Paxley to close the show.

Winner: New WWE NXT Women’s Champion, Jacy Jayne via Pinfall