WWE NXT Results – April 22, 2025

WWE NXT Results 4/22/25

BleauLive Theater

Las Vegas, Nevada

First Match: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Liv Morgan and Tatum Paxley will start things off. Morgan kicks Paxley in the gut. Morgan pulls Paxley down to the mat. Morgan with forearm shivers. Morgan repeatedly stomps on Paxley’s chest. Morgan screams at the referee. Paxley pulls Morgan down to the mat. Paxley mocks Morgan. Morgan tags in Rodriguez. Paxley ducks a clothesline from Rodriguez. Rodriguez with The Swinging Front Face Lock. Rodriguez slams Paxley’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rodriguez tags in Morgan. Morgan with a Running Hip Attack. Rodriguez with The Stinger Splash. Morgan follows that with a basement dropkick for a two count. Paxley with a leaping knee smash. Paxley tags in Dolin. Dolin dropkicks Morgan. Morgan tags in Rodriguez. Standing Switch Exchange. Dolin applies a hammerlock. Dolin with a Flying Mare Takeover. Dolin side steps Rodriguez into the turnbuckles. Dolin with a Roundhouse Kick. Rodriguez catches Dolin in mid-air. Rodriguez with The Bossman Slam for a two count.

Rodriguez throws Paxley into the turnbuckles. Dolin rolls Rodriguez over for a two count. Dolin kicks Rodriguez in the face. Morgan shoves Dolin off the top turnbuckle. Paxley sends Morgan crashing into Rodriguez. Paxley with The Apron MoonSault. Judgment Day has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Rodriguez brings Paxley down to the mat. Rodriguez applies The Cobra Clutch. Paxley with a JawBreaker. Paxley ducks a clothesline from Rodriguez. Rodriguez with The Western Lariat. Rodriguez tags in Morgan. Morgan kicks Paxley in the gut. Morgan delivers The Three Amigos. Morgan with a Running Enzuigiri for a two count. Morgan slaps Paxley in the chest. Morgan tags in Rodriguez. Rodriguez with a straight right hand. Rodriguez goes for The Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Paxley lands back on her feet.

Rodriguez with clubbing blows to Paxley’s back. Rodriguez talks smack to Paxley. Rodriguez goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Paxley counters with The DDT. Morgan and Dolin are tagged in. Dolin scores two forearm knockdowns. Dolin ducks a clothesline from Morgan. Dolin with The Roundhouse Kick. Dolin with The STO. Dolin follows that with The Bridging Half & Half Suplex. Dolin tags in Paxley. Morgan avoids The Sandwich. Morgan tags in Rodriguez. Rodriguez with a Double Clothesline. Rodriguez goes for a PowerBomb, but Paxley counters with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Paxley tags in Dolin. Rodriguez kicks Paxley in the gut. Paxley denies The Tejana Bomb. Dolin with a Corkscrew Plancha. Paxley hits The 450 Splash. Dolin hooks the outside leg for a two count. Paxley rocks Morgan with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dolin tags in Paxley. Double Enzuigiri. Dolin tags herself in. Paxley kicks Rodriguez in the face. Double HeadButt. Rodriguez tags in Morgan. Dolin & Paxley goes for The Cemetary Driver, but Morgan counters with The Flying CodeBreaker. Rodriguez connects with The Tejana Bomb. Morgan plants Paxley with The Oblivion to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez via Pinfall

– Penn & Teller tells Lexis King that they won’t give him back the Heritage Cup Trophy unless he defends the title tonight. Penn demands Lexis to say that they’re magic, and magic is real. Lexis opponent will be a surprise.

– We saw video footage of Myles Borne & Tavion Heights competing at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII. DarkState says that Wren Sinclair couldn’t handle Bloodsport. Cutler James suggests that The NQCC disbands before DarkState takes them out like The D’Angelo Family. Borne is not backing down to a fight. Je’Von Evans joins the conversation, and he wants the smoke as well. Lennox points out that Je’Von has no friends, so why is he picking a fight he can’t win. Borne tells Je’Von that he’ll have his back. DarkState accepts Borne’s challenge.

Ricky Saints & Lexis King Segment

Ricky Saints: Wow! And he loves you back, baby. You know, going off on that, I kicked off WrestleMania weekend with a bang, when I successfully defended the NXT North American Championship against a man who is forever going to be a thorn in my side, and that is you, “All Ego” Ethan Page. Yeah, my momma agrees as well. But the world watched this week, when we had a historic two night at WrestleMania, but it was at Stand & Deliver that I made good on my promise that I said since I stepped foot here in NXT. Everything I said, I turn it into reality. I am the man around here as you can tell. And, man, Stand & Deliver was surreal, but it felt so good to do it against you, Ethan Page.

Lexis King: Now, now, Ricky, Ricky, hold your horses, brother. Look, I know you just had a historic win at Stand & Deliver, but I’ve spending my whole weekend running all over Vegas looking for my precious Heritage Cup, all because those clowns, Penn & Teller made it disappear, right before my very eyes.

Ricky Saints: Hey, good for you, Lexis, but I have no clue what this has to do with me? I’m just out here putting on a show. I’m just confused about why you’re out here, right now?

Lexis King: You know, Ricky, I actually got business out here, so before you go cut me off, and take my ring time, I’m defending my Heritage Cup tonight. And if you don’t get out of here, I might set my eyes on that North American Title as well.

Ricky Saints: Oh, we’re doing this, again. That’s so funny, because last week, you lost the 4-Way, so you don’t have a shot at that. It seems to me that your mouth keeps writing checks that your little ass can’t cash, partner.

Lexis King: You know what I love? I love a lot of things, Ricky. But what I don’t love is smug, arrogant pricks like you, who think they can get over with this gullible audience. Newsflash, brother, nobody likes you, they love the king, okay. You’re a legend in your own mind. Delusions of grandeur fill your brain. And if you’re so confident, Ricky, why don’t you give me what I want? Why don’t you put that North American Title on the line, next week, against me? And no, I don’t mean against me and three other guys, we don’t need a Fatal Four Way to stack the odds against me, I’ve had enough of that here in Vegas, okay. So, how about that? I’ll even put my cup on the line against you, and we’ll make it double champion match. Ricky Saints versus Lexis King, Cup versus Title, one fall, winner takes all.

Ricky Saints: I’m gonna put it to you like this, you are a very special individual, oh, my god. The fact you’re worried about me right now, when you have a mystery opponent is not very telling. And since I already know you talked to AVA about all of this, guess what, champ? You’re on.

– Hank & Tank had a nice embrace backstage with Sol Ruca & Zaria. Thea Hail joins the conversation. Thea wants to have another ladder match. Jaida Parker walks by, and she’s not in the mood for Thea’s energy. Kelani Jordan somehow agrees with Parker. Kelani says that this is not the same locker room that Thea was in six months ago. Fatal Influence joins the conversation. Jacy Jayne says that somebody needs to take Thea out. Kelani says that’s not her problem. Jacy suggests that Fallon should do it by herself.

Second Match: Lexis King (c) vs. Noam Dar For The WWE NXT Heritage Cup Championship

King wants Dar to shake his hand. Dar with a Teep Kick. Dar scores two forearm knockdowns. Dar with a Roundhouse Kick. Standing Switch Exchange. Dar flips King over. Dar with The European Clutch. King goes for a Step Up Enzuigiri, Dar counters with The Ankle Lock. King sends Dar face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Dar side steps King into the turnbuckles. Dar with a Running Pump Kick. Dar blasts King with The Mid-Kick. Dar with a Running Corner Dropkick for a two count. Dar applies an arm-bar. Dar rams his forearm across King’s face. Dar with hammer elbows. Dar with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Dar jumps on King’s back.

Dar applies The Sleeper Hold. King drives Dar face first into the top turnbuckle pad. King delivers The Drive By for a two count. King rams his boot across Dar’s face. King with a flurry of haymakers. King toys around with Dar. King with Kawada Kicks. Dar blocks The Running Boot. Dar slaps King in the chest. Dar sweeps out the legs of King. Chop Exchange. Dar delivers his combination offense. Dar with clubbing mid-kicks. King is lighting up Dar’s chest. Dar reverses out of the irish whip from King. Dar with a Spinning Back Kick. Dar thrust kicks the midsection of King. King SuperKicks Dar for a two count. King ascends to the top turnbuckle. King goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Dar ducks out of the way. Dar with Two Spinning Back Fists. Dar prepares for The Nova Roller. Dar connects with The Discus Back Elbow Smash to pickup the victory.

Winner: New WWE NXT Heritage Cup Champion, Noam Dar via Pinfall

– Sarah Schreiber had a backstage interview with Roxanne Perez. Roxanne says that Stephanie Vaquer is not going to claim a division that she built. The Raw after WrestleMania was supposed to be her moment, but no, it had to be about Stephanie. Roxanne says that it felt good to ruin the moment that didn’t belong to Stephanie in the first place. She didn’t know that Giulia had the same problem, but if Stephanie has a problem with that, maybe she should do something about that tonight. Stephanie is not at 100%. Roxanne brags about winning the Slammy for NXT Superstar Of The Year. She’s The Prodigy. Roxanne says that she’s going to walk out of Las Vegas as a 3X NXT Women’s Champion.

– Jacy Jayne will be competing against Rosemary on TNA IMPACT Wrestling this Thursday.

Third Match: Fallon Henley w/Fatal Influence vs. Thea Hail

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Henley backs Hail into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Henley slaps Hail in the chest. Henley starts running her mouth. Hail with a Running Crossbody Block. Hail punches Henley in the chest. Henley ducks a clothesline from Hail. Henley goes for The Pumphandle Suplex, but Hail rolls her over for a one count. Henley with a bodyscissors rollup for a two count. Henley goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker, but Hail counters with a deep arm-drag. Hail goes for a Cazadora Arm-Drag, but Henley counters with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Hail rolls Henley over for a two count.

Hail applies a double wrist lock. Henley drives Hail face first into the middle rope. Henley with The Big Boot. Henley sends Hail to the corner. Hail side steps Henley into the turnbuckles. Hail with The Big Boot. Hail with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Hail scores two forearm knockdowns. Hail ducks a clothesline from Henley. Hail kicks Henley in the gut. Hail with a Sliding Lariat. Henley catches Hail in mid-air. Henley blocks The Exploder Suplex. Henley with The Pumphandle Suplex. Hail regroups on the outside. The referee is distracted by Nyx. Henley grabs Hail from behind. Jayne inadvertently clocks Henley with The Pump Kick. Hail HeadButts Nyx. Hail rolls Henley back into the ring. Hail blasts Nyx off the ring apron. Hail with The Butterfly Suplex. Hail makes Henley tap out to The Kimura Lock.

Winner: Thea Hail via Submission

Oba Femi, Trick Williams, Joe Hendry Segment

Oba Femi: At Stand & Deliver, I did exactly what I said I was going to do. Trick Williams & Je’Von Evans had all these dreams and aspirations about dethroning The Ruler, and becoming the NXT Champion at Stand & Deliver. Not on my watch. You know what I did? I took their dreams, I set it ablaze, and I burnt it to ashes, and I told them to wake up. I will say, during the buildup to this match, I did say a lot of things about Je’Von Evans. I called him a child. I said he wasn’t ready. I said he couldn’t hang. And I called him immature. Regretfully so, because The Young OG is a lot better than I thought he was. And although his time has not come, his best years are definitely ahead of him, so shoutout to The Young OG. As for Trick Williams, I have no love for Williams, I can’t stand him. But I will say, as good as he is, as great as he is, The Ruler is just that much better.

Trick Williams: Nah, nah, nah, I ain’t going out like that, Oba, because every single time it comes to me getting what’s mine, Oba, you always find the easy way out. And on Saturday, you only won, because you pinned Je’Von. But to be real, I don’t care if it is your birthday, I want my title back.

Oba Femi: Williams, I gave you your flowers, I told you I was done, what more do you want?

Trick Williams: I want my one-on-one. Look, I ain’t no regular joe, I’m Trick Williams, I’m the man here, I’m the face of this brand. When you think about NXT, you think about me, you don’t think about Oba Femi. Your mamma like them. Look, I’m tired of running the play, I’m tired of letting people butt in, I’m tired of people like you stealing and fumbling my opportunities. I’ve seen all these bums saying whatever they want.

– Joe Hendry makes his way down to the ring.

Joe Hendry: Say his name and he appears, Joe Hendry is back in NXT. Trick Williams, you are not the same person that I tagged with back in the fall. The rumors are true, you’ve changed. You used to soak in the cheers, the chants of the fans, but now all you do is soak in self-pity. I proved what happens when you listen to the fans, and I did it at WrestleMania. And Trick, I’m gonna tell you, because no one else will, you’re not hungry, you’re entitled. Did you maybe think the reason you didn’t win back the NXT Championship was because of you? Did you start to think that, maybe just maybe, Trick Williams is a whiny bitch?

Trick Williams: Hold on there, minute maid, you had your five minutes on Sunday. But since we’re always talking about what you believe, how about we take a second to hear what Trick Williams believes? I believe you don’t belong here, you’re just an outsider. I believe you don’t fit in. I believe you got your ass whipped on Sunday, let’s talk about it. How about you do us all a favor, and I believe you can take that title, and go on back to where you belong while the big dogs are talking.

Joe Hendry: You know what, I did lose to The RKO, but I did it in front of 60,000 people at WrestleMania. I was in the ring, and you were in the stands. And I will not leave this ring, because as your TNA Champion, who, by the way, will defend the championship at Rebellion this Sunday, well, he has some to discuss with the NXT Champion.

Oba Femi: Don’t make the same mistake Moose did.

Trick gets between Oba and Hendry. Oba and Hendry treated Trick like a punching bag and tossed him out of the ring to close this segment.

– Luca Crusifino confronts Stacks in the desert. Luca tells Stacks that he needs to make things right with The DON. Stacks is having no part of that. Stacks asks Luca if he knew why he invited him out to the desert? Luca says, oh fuck and the screen goes black.

– Sarah Schreiber had a backstage interview with Sol Ruca & Zaria. Sol is so proud to be holding the NXT Women’s North American Title after an exhausting ladder match at Stand & Deliver. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez pokes fun at Zaria having nothing, especially with Sol being a double champion. Sol says that she sees right through Judgment Day, and nothing will get in between her friendship with Zaria. Sol tells Judgment Day to walk away before she adds a third title to her collection. Liv starts laughing and walks away.

– Trick Williams throws a hissy fit in the backstage area. AVA tells Trick to leave the building.

Fourth Match: Je’Von Evans & Myles Borne w/Wren Sinclair vs. DarkState

Myles Borne and Dion Lennox will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Lennox backs Borne into the turnbuckles. Lennox with a side headlock takeover. Borne answers with the headscissors escape. Lennox blocks The Hip Toss. Borne punches Lennox in the ribs. Borne applies a wrist lock. Borne tags in Evans. Evans with a flying double axe handle strike. Evans applies a wrist lock. Lennox with a straight right hand. Lennox whips Evans across the ring. Evans with Two Hurricanranas. Lennox tags in Griffin. Griffin catches Evans in mid-air. Griffin drives Evans back first into the turnbuckles. Evans ducks a clothesline from Griffin. Evans with a knife edge chop. Evans is throwing haymakers at Griffin. Griffin launches Evans to the corner. Evans side steps Griffin into the turnbuckles. Evans unloads a flurry of right jabs. Griffin shoves Evans. Griffin rocks Evans with a forearm smash.

Griffin whips Evans across the ring. Evans SuperKicks Griffin. Evans dropkicks Griffin to the floor. Borne dropkicks Lennox. Griffin blocks The Suicide Dive. Borne lands The SomerSault Plancha. DarkState regains control of the match during the commercial break. Forearm Exchange. Griffin whips Evans across the ring. Evans goes for The Springboard Crossbody Block, but Griffin counters with The Fallaway Slam. Griffin repeatedly slams Evans head on the top turnbuckle pad. Griffin sends Evans back first into the turnbuckles. Griffin tags in Lennox. Lennox attacks the midsection of Evans. Lennox with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Lennox talks smack to Borne. Evans is displaying his fighting spirit. Lennox kicks Evans in the gut. Lennox tags in Griffin.

Assisted Running Powerslam for a two count. Griffin applies a deep waist lock. No Quarter Catch Crew appears on the stage. Evans side steps Griffin into the turnbuckles. Lennox tags himself in. Lennox stops Evans in his tracks. Lennox avoids The Step Up Enzuigiri. Evans with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Evans ducks a clothesline from Lennox. Evans tags in Borne. Borne with a flurry of strikes. Borne with two clotheslines. Borne ducks a clothesline from Griffin. Borne dropkicks Griffin. Borne with Two Powerslams. Borne with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Borne pops back on his feet. Borne hits The Ushigoroshi for a two count. Evans with a Springboard Clothesline to Griffin. Griffin catches Evans in mid-air. Griffin drives Evans back first into the ring apron. Lennox drops Borne with The SpineBuster. Lennox tags in Griffin. DarkState connects with The Double PowerBomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: DarkState via Pinfall

– Yoshiki Inamura tells AVA that he’s heading back to Pro Wrestling NOAH. AVA tells Briggs & Inamura that they’ll get one more shot at the NXT Tag Team Titles next week. Inamura tells Briggs that he used an old Japanese secret to get the match.

– Tony D’Angelo tells Rizzo that he’s alright physically. He hasn’t heard back from Luca. Rizzo reminds The Don that he and Stacks grew up with each other. Stacks was the one that taught her how to fight. People change. Rizzo is open to having a sit-down conversation, but The Don doesn’t trust him. Stacks has declared war, and The Don can’t put Rizz at risk, because he doesn’t know what he’s capable of. The Don says that it’s not safe for her to go back home. He needs to lay low before things blow over. The Don gives Rizzo a hug.

– Sarah Schreiber had a backstage interview with Ricky Saints. He’s glad that Noam Dar is back and recaptured the Heritage Cup after being out for a year with an injury. However, he’s a man of his word, and Lexis King will get his shot at the NXT North American Championship next week. Ethan Page joins the conversation. Ricky points out that Ethan is the man responsible for taking Noam out last year. Lexis King attacks Ricky from behind. Lexis says that he’s going to take Ricky’s precious title away from him. Ethan tells Ricky that they’ll readdress their issues at another time and walks away.

– Andre Chase opens his suitcase and found his Chase U Sweater. Chase University is back in business.

– Next week on NXT, Tony D’Angelo will confront Stacks.

Fifth Match: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Roxanne Perez For The WWE NXT Women’s Championship

Quick shoving contest after the bell rings. Vaquer blocks a slap from Perez. Vaquer applies a wrist lock. Perez backs Vaquer into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Vaquer with a waist lock takedown. Perez goes into the lateral press for a one count. Vaquer scores the ankle pick. Vaquer transitions into a front face lock. Vaquer with a single leg takedown. Rollup Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Vaquer pulls back the arms of Perez. Vaquer rolls Perez over for a two count. Leg Sweep Exchange. Perez with The La Magistral for a two count. Vaquer with The Japanese Leg Clutch Hold for a two count. Perez kicks Vaquer in the gut. Perez applies a side headlock. Vaquer whips Perez across the ring. Perez pulls Vaquer down to the mat. Vaquer drops down on the canvas. Vaquer leapfrogs over Perez. Vaquer runs around Perez. Perez goes for The Monkey Flip, but Vaquer rolls her over for a two count.

Second Rollup Exchange. Perez ducks a clothesline from Vaquer. Perez sends Vaquer to the corner. Perez with a forearm smash. Vaquer side steps Perez into the turnbuckles. Perez grabs a side headlock. Perez with a side headlock takeover. Vaquer answers with the headscissors takeover. Vaquer with a Belly to Back Suplex. Vaquer wraps her legs around Perez’s neck. Perez blocks The Devil’s Kiss. Perez rakes the eyes of Vaquer. Vaquer sends Perez to the middle rope. Perez kicks Vaquer in the face. Perez with a flying sledge to the injured shoulder of Vaquer. Perez takes a bow. Perez drops her weight on the left shoulder of Vaquer. Perez with The CodeBreaker on the left shoulder of Vaquer for a two count. Perez repeatedly stomps on Vaquer’s chest. Perez is choking Vaquer with her boot. Perez applies a wrist lock. Perez with a full-arm and dragon twist.

Forearm Exchange. Perez brings Vaquer down to the mat. Perez hyperextends the left shoulder of Vaquer with her legs. Perez poses for the crowd. Vaquer avoids The Elbow Stomp. Vaquer rolls Perez over for a two count. Vaquer with a forearm smash. Vaquer slaps Perez in the chest. Perez blocks The Old School. Perez continues to attack the left shoulder of Vaquer. Vaquer side steps Perez into the turnbuckles. Second Forearm Exchange. Short-Arm Reversal by Perez. Perez with The Divorce Court. Perez with The Basement Dropkick. Vaquer blocks The Vertical Suplex. Vaquer delivers her combination offense. Vaquer HeadButts Perez. Vaquer with The Tiger Feint Kick. Vaquer with The Springboard Crossbody Block onto the entrance ramp. Vaquer follows that with Eat Defeat.

Vaquer hits The Shotgun Meteora. Vaquer delivers The Devil’s Kiss for a two count. Perez blocks The SVB. Perez goes for The CrossFace, but Vaquer rolls her over for a two count. Perez SuperKicks Vaquer. Perez goes for The Bulldog, but Vaquer counters with a BackBreaker. Vaquer ascends to the top turnbuckle. Perez slaps Vaquer in the face. Perez drives Vaquer shoulder first into the top rope. Perez drops Vaquer with The La Mistica. Perez applies The CrossFace. Third Rollup Exchange. Vaquer blocks The Spinning Back Kick. Vaquer with a Spinning Back Kick of her own. Vaquer blocks The Pop Rocks. Vaquer with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Vaquer connects with The SVB to pickup the victory. After the match, Giulia appears on the stage. Jordynne Grace is looking on from the crowd. Vaquer raises the title as the show goes off the air.

Winner: Still WWE NXT Women’s Champion, Stephanie Vaquer via Pinfall

(Credit: Josh Lopez)